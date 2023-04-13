Versor Investments LP Sells 7,302 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 110.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

