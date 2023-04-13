Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36.

On Monday, February 27th, Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

