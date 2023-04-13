Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

