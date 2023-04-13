iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

