Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 1,815 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 5.5 %

RGEN stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.17. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.