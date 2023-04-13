Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 12,597 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGSB opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

