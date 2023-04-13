Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

