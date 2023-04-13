Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.42 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

