Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.