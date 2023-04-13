Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,364 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

