Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 600 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFF opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

