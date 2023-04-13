Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Price Performance
NYSE HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
