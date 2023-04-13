PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $101,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,604,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035,832 shares in the company, valued at $880,604,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,479 shares of company stock worth $40,825,493 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

