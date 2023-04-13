Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,816 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $118,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.