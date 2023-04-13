Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $97,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

