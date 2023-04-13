AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Apr 23 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a apr 23 dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,064,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.