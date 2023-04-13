Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.