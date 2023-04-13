Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

