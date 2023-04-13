Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 224,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 101.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

