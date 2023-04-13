Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

