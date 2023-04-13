Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NTR opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

