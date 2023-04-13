Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.5 %

NTR opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.