Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 169.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

