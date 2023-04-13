Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,384.44.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,256.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,019.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

