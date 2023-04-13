Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

