Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

