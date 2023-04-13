Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.
Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp
In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
