Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NDAQ stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

