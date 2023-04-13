B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.