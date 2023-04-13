Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Raised by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

