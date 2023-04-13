Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

