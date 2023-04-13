Brokers Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.
Stelco Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.