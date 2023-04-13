Brokers Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Further Reading

