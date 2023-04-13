Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.