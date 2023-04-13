Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Decreased by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

