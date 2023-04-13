Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$51.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.56%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

