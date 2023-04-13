Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.