Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,591,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.