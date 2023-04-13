Concord Wealth Partners Takes $75,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

