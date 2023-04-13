277 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

