PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 514,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

