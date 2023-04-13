International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

