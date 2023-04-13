Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,508,000 after purchasing an additional 405,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

