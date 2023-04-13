Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 1,245,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

