Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.