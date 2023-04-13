Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ERNA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $35.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.16.

