Naviter Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

