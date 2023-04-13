Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.24.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

