Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

