Naviter Wealth LLC Has $469,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ELS opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

