Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CRH by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,808,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

