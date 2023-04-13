Naviter Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Prudential by 292.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 15.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Prudential by 41.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

PUK opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,450 ($17.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.91) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

