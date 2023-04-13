Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.